A man who allegedly added a lock to the door of his home, making it impossible for his wife and daughter to get out, was spared more serious consequences after his wife turned up in court to drop charges against him.

The 63-year-old medical professional landed under arrest after his wife reported on Sunday morning that she could not leave the place because her husband had added a lock to which neither she nor their daughter had access to.

The 17-year-old minor was asleep throughout the incident.

The police immediately got to work, obtaining an arrest warrant which they executed later that same evening around 6.30pm.

On Tuesday, the man was escorted to court in the presence of his wife with whom he shared a 17-year-old relationship.

He pleaded not guilty to holding both his wife and minor daughter unlawfully against their will.

Once the hearing got underway, the victims' lawyer, Lennox Vella, explained that the woman did not wish to escalate the matter.

They shared the same home and their daughter's birthday was on Wednesday.

Besides, her exams were fast approaching and her mother did not wish to add to the stress.

So she was availing herself of the faculty in terms of law, requesting that charges be dropped.

"Hopefully good sense will prevail," finished off Vella.

Defence lawyer Franco Debono joined the parte civile's request, adding that the incident had been a one-off in a years-long relationship.

"You're a person of intellect... Your relationship may have been chipped but... see how you may reconcile. If there was any abuse, it must not be repeated. If necessary, seek help," said Magistrate Kevan Azzopardi, addressing the accused.

After considering the interests of both victims and, more so, of the minor, as well as in light of the parties' long relationship, the court upheld the wife's request declaring that the proceedings stop here.

The court upheld a request for the banning of all names in light of the fact that one of the victims was a minor.

Inspector Sherona Buhagiar prosecuted. Lawyer Sue Mercieca was also defence counsel.