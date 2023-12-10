A two-day charity bazaar at San Ġwann primary school held recently raised over €2,300 in aid of Gaza.

The bazaar was organised by the Arabic Culture Information Society (ACIS), together with the local councils of San Ġwann, Msida and Safi and Doninu Malta. It included items such as clothes, books, toys and antiques, all of which were donated by the participating local councils, Doninu Malta, Moviment Graffitti, President Emeritus Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca and a group of volunteers.

There were also various activities and visitors could enjoy a rich array of international cuisines. Children also sang for peace and made drawings with solidarity messages to children suffering from the war.

Coleiro Preca and former minister for foreign affairs Evarist Bartolo delivered speeches during the event.

According to a 2022 UN report, that is before the latest war started, the 17-year-long blockade on the Gaza Strip had crippled the economy and led to having 80 per cent of the Gaza population depending on international aid for survival. The blockade led to unemployment rate mounting up to 70 per cent. These percentages are expected to rise much further after the current war.

Proceeds from the bazaar, coupled with donations, are earmarked for the humanitarian aid of children in Gaza. Undeterred by challenges, ACIS founder Sanaa El Nahhal El Nahhal, a resident in Malta for over three decades, is planning to coordinate the transport of these contributions personally, ensuring that the aid reaches its destination when the Egypt/Palestinian border permits.