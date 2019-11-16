More than 150 women of over 30 nationalities are joining forces to celebrate their diversity and shared values by raising funds for different charities through a number of events.

To raise funds, the Association of International Women in Malta holds two major fundraisers each year, the largest one being the annual international Christmas fair being held held at the InterContinental Hotel in St Julian’s today.

There will be about 50 stalls offering jewellery, food, bags, scarves, candles, tea, pottery, health and beauty products, wooden toys and more.

The participation of local artisans from Greece, China, Poland, Latvia, Lithuania, Italy, Venezuela, Hungary, Japan, Austria, the UK, Denmark, Taiwan, Germany, Malaysia, Canada, Vietnam and Malta will ensure an international flavour. They will present locally-handcrafted goods, colourful woven bags and baskets from Borneo, home-baked goodies and bric-a-brac treasures, among others. Visitors may also admire a number of craft demonstrations on bobbin lace making, beeswax candle dipping, silk painting, wire and bead crochet, dress making and crochet basketing weaving.

Local jazz group The Offbeat Quartet will perform during the day. There will also be Greek dancing and other dances by the Sunrise Dance Group, organised by the China Cultural Centre.

Children may get involved in various fun events such as painting a wooden toy of their choice, face painting and enjoy a photo booth (not just for children).

The fair is taking place today between 10am and 5pm at the InterContinental Hotel in St Julian’s. Proceeds from the fair, will go to the Karl Vella Foundation and the SOAR Service of the St Jeanne Antide Foundation. Entrance is free.