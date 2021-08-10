The drive to collect government consumption vouchers for charity has been stalled by a technical glitch which means they cannot be transferred electronically to the collector’s digital e-wallet.

Keith Marshall, one of those behind the Sharing is Caring initiative, has said that three weeks of fast and efficient electronic collection of the vouchers have been lost as the e-wallet on his mobile phone has been shut down.

The group had reached its goal of collecting €20,000 worth of vouchers for 10 charities – about half of the amount being in digital form – and distributed €2,000 to each of the beneficiaries.

Sigma Foundation, Forestals and RUBS, which have spearheaded the project, then added another €10,000 target for five more beneficiaries. But they have learnt that, on emptying the digital wallet in its entirety, it shuts down and nothing can be re-added to it.

“Those wanting to pass on vouchers electronically have been unable to do so,” Marshall said.

Calls to Mimcol, which runs the e-wallet system, have not yielded a solution and the “protracted technical hiccup” has meant the momentum of the collection has been stalled, he said.

“If these charities have only until next month to redeem vouchers, then it means the chances for them to use the money is decreasing and every day is a day lost,” Marshall, Sigma Foundation CPO, said.

The additional charities include Inspire, Dar Hosea, Missionary Movement Jesus in Thy Neighbour, RMJ Horse Rescue and Foodbank Malta.

How to donate your vouchers to Sharing is Caring

To date, Marshall said he had physically collected about €4,000 worth of vouchers for charity but would have reached the halfway mark and more if those promised electronically could get transferred.

It was normally a simple process, which just required a transfer code, he said, and it had facilitated somewhat the Sharing is Caring campaign.

The government injected some €45 million into the second round of consumer vouchers in June after the first round in summer 2020 – intended to help businesses recover from the pandemic – proved a success.

Each resident, aged 16 and over, has €100 worth of vouchers to spend at restaurants, accommodation and retail outlets.

The Sharing is Caring campaign has asked recipients to part with these vouchers for charity.

Those who wish to contribute to the new campaign can contact Marshall on Facebook.