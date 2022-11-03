A gourmet charity event in which all proceeds will go towards Women for Women Foundation and Dar Merħba Bik is being held on Monday, November 7.

The event is hosted by Elsa Andrea Messi, local and international food journalist and founder of the independent food guide What's Cooking Malta? (currently due for a relaunch).

Located at Ivy House in Pembroke, guests will be treated to a canapé and prosecco reception, 10 generous delectable small dishes prepared by five of Malta's top chefs and restaurants (in a flying buffet format) with free-flowing wine.

The 10-course charity event will see all proceeds going towards Women for Women Foundation and Dar Merhba Bik Foundation.

At this stand-up event, chefs include Cliff Borg from Rosami At The Villa (part of the Xara Collection), Tom Peters (Gracy's Brasserie), Charles Pintonino, Ritianne Bondin (Harlequin), and Terence Saliba (Grotto Tavern).

Independent food guide What's Cooking Malta?

Attendees can expect a number of live performances throughout the evening. The dress code for women is black while men are encouraged to wear black and pink.

Sponsors include Ivy House, P.Cutajar & Co Ltd, Greens Supermarket, La Boucherie, Benna, Inserv, Adam's Fish Shop, ECB Catering, Fruithouse Co Ltd, Tonio Lombardi Photography, Trisect Media, N. Cordina and Cassar Camilleri, Suzanne Charcuterie, Azzopardi Fisheries and Marie Boutique Patisserie.

The price is €65 per person. To book, kindly e-mail editor@whatscookingmalta.com. Donations will be welcomed if you cannot attend. Payment can be made via Revolut, BOV mobile or IBAN.

For updates on the event, follow Facebook page What's Cooking, Malta?