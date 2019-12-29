The Thomas Smith annual Christmas charity swim due to be held off the Sliema pier on Sunday has been cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The company, after consultation with the Civil Protection Department, decided to hold off the event since the sea swell could be potentially hazardous to swimmers.

Participants who already collected sponsorships are still able to hand in their donation until Friday. Thomas Smith will be presenting the donations to President George Vella at San Anton Palace on January 6.

The public is still encouraged to donate by sending a cheque by post to Thomas Smith Charity Swim, 1, War Victims Square, Luqa, LQA 1010, Malta or via a bank transfer to: HSBC Bank (Malta) plc, 32, Merchants Street, Valletta. Account No.: 033-080037-002; Swift Code: MMEBMTMT; IBAN No: MT MT04MMEB44336000000033080037002.

Further details about the funds collected will be posted on the Thomas Smith Christmas Charity Swim facebook page and here.