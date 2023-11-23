The sum of €906 was collected by students attending Gozo College Rabat Primary School (The Happy School) to help a group of eight volunteers who will be carrying out missionary work in Gambella, Ethiopia, in February, on behalf of Ġesu fil-Proxxmu movement.

As part of this activity, on World Children’s Day on November 20, early in the morning, the students, staff and parents took part in a charity walk from Ta’ Pinu sanctuary to Victoria.

Instead of the school uniform, the students wore the colours of the Ethiopian flag as a sign of solidarity and hope.

Head of school Lelio Spiteri said the money would be utilised to help the lepers in Ethiopia. He thanked all the students, staff members and children’s parents for their generosity and support.