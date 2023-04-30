The Gollcher Group is organising a charity walk in aid of Hospice Malta, which provides and promotes the highest standards of palliative care for persons with cancer, motor neuron disease, and end-of-life respiratory, cardiac, renal and liver disease. It also aims to help and support their families.

The walk, which is just over five kilometres, will be held tomorrow, May 1, from the Tigullio Complex in St Julian’s to the Black Pearl in Ta’ Xbiex. Registration fee is €7 per person and starts at 8.30am.

The event is open to all.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/494205309443646.