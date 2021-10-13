Charlene Attard is set to replace Ivan Balzan as the Maltese Olympic Committee Director of Sport as the nominations for November’s elections came to a close this week.

Nominations for the various posts of the Executive Committee had to be submitted by Monday.

Attard’s nomination for the post of Director of Sport was the major novelty in this year’s elections and the former GSSE medallist is set to replace Ivan Balzan who filled the post for the past four years.

Attard is already a member of the MOC Executive Committee and in the past legislature, she was at the helm of the Athletes Commission and also worked closely with Balzan as she also was a member of the technical commission.

