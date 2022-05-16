Charlene Dalli Mintoff has been appointed director on the board of Retail Marketing Ltd which owns and operates Welbee’s Supermarkets. She succeeds her father and veteran supermarket entrepreneur Ray Mintoff.

Dalli Mintoff has been involved in the industry since a very young age, directly contributing to the family concern namely Shoppers Supermarket, later Valyou Supermarket, which then merged with seven other supermarkets to pave the way for the Welbee’s brand. Subsequently, she was also appointed as the first head of sales and marketing of the group.

“I am truly honoured to take on this responsibility and challenge as our industry continues to evolve in order to respond to the ever-changing needs of our customers and the environment we operate in. We are proud to successfully cater for the everyday needs of an increasingly discerning customer base. Value and quality for our customers remain my core missions as I take over from my father, who always endeavoured to create new synergies with a broad array of players from complementing and neighbouring sectors to elevate the supermarket industry while constantly driving customer loyalty,” Dalli Mintoff said.

Dalli Mintoff succeeds her father Ray, who has been a leader in the supermarket and FMCG industry for the past 45 years. She was appointed on the board by the Mintoff family, one of the shareholders of the business.

Bringing a career spanning over four decades to a close, Ray Mintoff thanked all those who made it all possible along the way, while auguring every success and future growth to the business.