Singer Charlene Rae, who was born in the US but raised in Gozo, has just released an original single in Maltese, L-Isbaħ Fjura. On her official Facebook and Instagram pages, she described the song as a “personal, dedication to my father, a man who although left a dark hole in the hearts of many, gave me a lot of courage throughout my life”.

The song, released just before Father’s Day, is composed by Glen Vella, with lyrics by Emil Calleja Bayliss and produced by Matteo Depares. It is accompanied by a lyric video, produced by Angie and Duane Laus of Lava Graphics.

L-Isbaħ Fjura is available for streaming and/or purchase on all leading digital platforms including, but not limited to Spotify, Deezer, Google Play, Amazon and iTunes through international distribution company, CAP-Sounds.

To view the lyric video, log on to https://youtu.be/QtbH0T3v-s0. For more information about Charlene Rae, visit her on social media: http://facebook.com/CharleneRaeMusic.Official, https://twitter.com/charlene_rae or https://www.instagram.com/charleneraemusic.official/.