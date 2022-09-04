Over the past two years, older persons have been vociferous, repeatedly reiterating to be kept in the loop in all decisions that relate to their well-being. But the experts in the field remain thick-skinned, speaking spritely about how the quality of life for the older person has been uplifted, through the services available.

But how many of the experts in the field have had the privilege to partake in work on ground zero with the older persons themselves, and with the formal and informal caregivers?

The Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG) believes that older persons should be at the centre of all decision-making. Unfortunately, practices of ‘working for’ rather than ‘working with’ the older persons seem to continue unabated, only to promote a culture of submission, leaving older persons without a voice, completely dependent on the system.

Charles Fino, an 83-year-old man went missing from St Vincent de Paul care home (SVDP) on June 28. His corpse was identified a few days ago. Fino had been living with dementia and was able to walk out, unaccompanied, at 3am.

On June 30, two days after Fino’s disappearance, the Malta Union of Nurses (MUMN), stated that staff shortages are jeopardising the residents, that “a man who ran away from a ward in St Vincent de Paul Home for the elderly, did so due to a lack of staff”.

On August 1, it was reported that an internal inquiry, led by retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia, concluded that the incident resulted in “negligence” by the staff who failed to follow basic practices. Four staff members were found to have left the gate open and unguarded, while another four did not provide a proper handover. Eventually their alleged “negligence” in reporting the disappearance, “consequently misled all those who were involved in the search”, resulting in Fino wandering far off from the care home.

The MAGG endorses the statement by the Commissioner for the Elderly, Godfrey Laferla, that this staff behaviour “cannot be brushed aside”.

Those who are prone to wandering and may be at risk of getting lost, should have this identified during risk assessments and hence should be kept under strict observation. Staff should raise the alarm immediately once they suspect that a resident is missing and not become aware of this hours later, as was the case of Fino.

Following Fino’s disappearance, older persons at St Vincent de Paul care home have been placed under constant watch, a procedure that irked both the residents and their relatives. The MAGG welcomed Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela’s statement that strict measures which were enforced have now been “relaxed”.

How can older persons feel a sense of belonging in a facility accommodating around 1,500 residents under one roof? - Claudette Gauci

Strict security measures, like not allowing one to go out from the ward, go for a walk or mass without being accompanied by a caregiver, nurse or relative, are inhumane since they remove one’s dignity.

Ensuring the safety of older persons living with dementia does not mean restricting their privacy and freedom.

Moreover, despite repeated scientific indications emerging both locally as well as internationally that huge facilities are not the best settings for residential care, these facilities are still being chosen and planned for, in our local scenario. How can older persons feel a sense of belonging in a facility accommodating around 1,500 residents under one roof?

Introducing a tagging and tracing system, so that staff would know the whereabouts of the residents, is now being considered. While such systems increase older persons living with dementia a sense of safety and security, from an ethical point of view this is an invasion of privacy that can threaten personal autonomy and liberty.

Moreover, tracking devices may diminish human contact between older persons and their environments. It is very important that further studies are carried out prior to introducing such devices. No one should be forced to use a tracking technology, and where possible, those living with dementia should be involved in this decision and their consent sought.

Ideally, such a decision could be jointly taken at the time of diagnosis as a form of advanced directive, by the person who is diagnosed, the family and professional caregivers. While safety concerns should continuously be reassessed, older persons’ dignity needs to be maintained at all times.

As MAGG, we question how many of the policies, namely ‘Empowering Change: A National Dementia Strategy for Dementia in the Maltese Islands, 2015-2023’ and ‘National Strategic Policy for Active Ageing, 2014-2020’, and other services, have been research-driven and evaluated over time.

We believe that older persons should be part of the research team and decision-making committees.

Claudette Gauci is president of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics.