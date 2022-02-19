Charles Gatt, a musician and jazz pioneer often regarded as Malta's ‘father of jazz’, has died aged 77.

Known by his nickname ic-City, Gatt was the driving force behind the creation of the Malta Jazz Festival, serving as its musical director for over 15 years. He also led Malta’s school of music for a decade.

“Farewell dear Charles, and keep on jazzing up there in the firmament. The local jazz scene has lost its father and will not be the same without you,” photographer Joe Smith wrote on social media.

Born in Zebbiegħ in August 1944, Gatt studied to become a teacher and taught art between 1968 and 1975 at St Michael’s College – a school he would go on to lead as principal decades later.

Gatt subsequently left Malta to study at the Berklee College of Music in Boston. His experiences there led him on a jazz journey that would shape the rest of his life. He formed part of several jazz ensembles and big bands and performed at some major jazz festivals across Europe and Asia.

In 1991, he founded the Malta Jazz Festival, which he led as its artistic director until 2009.

He received a lifetime achievement award at the 2020 Arts Council Malta awards and a gold medal from the Malta Society of the Arts in 2018, in recognition of his contribution to local music.

While Gatt made his name as a musician, he was also an avid painter and formed part of local art collective 'Start'. His works formed part of several exhibitions in his later years.

Gatt had two daughters.

Jazz musician Sandro Zerafa paid tribute to Gatt, describing him as an inspiration and a friend.

"When I was a kid you were a role model, a mentor, a drinking buddy," he wrote. "I owe you a lot. Malta owes you a lot. The Malta Jazz Festival owes you everything."

