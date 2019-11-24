As Charles & Keith came to the end of its first year in Malta, the brand celebrated this momentous anniversary by embracing and rejoicing the very element of ‘firsts’.

The idea of ‘firsts’ is not just a question of looking back at all the firsts they have been through as a brand (first ­store in Europe, first year), but also looking towards the future at all the ‘firsts’ yet to come and how Charles & Keith as a brand can support fans throughout all their firsts in life.

The quirky, street-meets-glam autumn/winter 2019 collection provided the perfect backdrop for stylish fans and fashionable guests alike, to cele­brate this great milestone.

Featuring geometric bags in all shapes and sizes, the collection is refreshingly modern with elegant and eye-catching shoe styles that will help one stand out during the darker days of autumn and winter.

The highlight of the event was a personalised bracelet created on site with the attendees’ name that would make a meaningful statement when put on.

Charles & Keith is at Level 1, Bay Street Shopping Complex.