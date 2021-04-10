Construction magnate Charles Polidano was interrogated by police on Saturday afternoon on alleged threats, use of force, bodily harm, and revenge porn.

Details are still sketchy but sources told Times of Malta that Polidano, one of Malta's main building contractors, was arrested at his home and escorted to police CID in handcuffs.

Police have conducted a search of his Safi home and elevated a number of electronic devices.

Sources said he had made threats against a woman close to him. The gender based violence unit is also investigating the case.

Family members were seen outside police headquarters in Floriana.

It is not Polidano's first brush with the law.

Known as iċ-Ċaqnu, Polidano had been ordered to settle more than €40 million in tax dues or face possible court action.

Polidano was served with a number of court documents ordering him to pay a massive tax bill, some of which stretches back to the 1990s.

Times of Malta reported last November that Polidano, one of the wealthiest men on the island, had racked up €30.4 million in unpaid taxes on his flagship company Polidano Brothers Limited. It also has another two smaller tax bills of €6.3 million and €1.2 million, which have also long been outstanding, sources said.

He had also been fined €100,000 for removing protected trees in Balzan, among other accusations along the years.

His company is regularly involved in major national infrastructure projects.