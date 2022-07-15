Construction tycoon Charles Polidano and his son Gordon are in another round of police interrogations over suspected money laundering and corruption.

Polidano, known as Iċ-Ċaqnu, and his son were interrogated on Thursday with further questioning scheduled for Friday at the police financial crime investigation department.

They had first been arrested at their homes and taken in for questioning earlier this month before being released on police bail.

The police are investigating how Polidano won a lucrative contract in 2014 to carry out works at the Freeport for which the company may have overpaid.

Investigators are looking into a property that was transferred from Polidano to Freeport chief executive Alex Montebello for what they believe is a suspiciously low price.

At the time of the property transfer, Montebello was the chief financial officer of Malta Freeport Terminals. He has since been promoted to CEO.

It is understood that Montebello has not been reporting for work at the freeport pending the police investigation.

Malta Freeport Terminals Ltd is a private company that runs the transshipment operation at Malta Freeport. It is separate from the Malta Freeport Corporation that is owned by the Malta government and is the authority that regulates the freeport.

Wrongdoing denied

Both Montebello and Polidano have vehemently denied any wrongdoing in statements sent to Times of Malta.

Polidano, 62, is one of the richest men in the country.

His Polidano Group is one of the leading construction firms, regularly involved in major national infrastructure projects.

Sources privy to the investigation have pointed at suspicious links between the arrest of Polidano and the recent resignation of the Infrastructure Malta boss.

Trustin Farrugia Cann resigned from the post as chief executive of the government’s roads agency after just one month in the job.

He claimed he had resigned to focus on his career as a football referee. Political sources, however, have pointed to a row between Polidano and a rival bidder for a major government contract worth around €50 million.