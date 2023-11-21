The Charlotte Hornets overcame a 45-point display from Jayson Tatum to end Boston’s six-game winning streak with a thrilling 121-118 overtime victory in the NBA on Monday.

The Celtics arrived in Charlotte as the hottest team in the league after surging to the top of the Eastern Conference with an 11-2 record.

Joe Mazzulla’s side looked to be cruising towards a seventh straight victory after opening up an 18-point lead midway through the second quarter before taking an 11-point lead into half-time.

But a resurgent Charlotte side hit back in the final two quarters, outscoring Boston 54-43 in the second half to send a pulsating clash into overtime.

Miles Bridges then drained a 25-foot three-pointer to put Charlotte 119-116 up with seven seconds remaining.

