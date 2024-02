Devynne Charlton of the Bahamas, the 2022 world indoor champion, set a women’s world indoor 60m hurdles record of 7.67 seconds on Sunday at the 116th Millrose Games.

Charlton broke the old mark of 7.68 set by Sweden’s Susanna Kallur in 2008 at Karlsruhe, Germany, to win the race by 0.12 of a second over Jamaica’s Danielle Williams with American Tia Jones third in the same time.

“I knew I had it in me but it took a lot to put that race together,” said Charlton.

