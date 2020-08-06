Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci will be returning to the screens more regularly with weekly briefings on the COVID-19 situation as from Friday.

The briefings will be held at Castille and are expected to serve as a way to provide the public with details on the situation as numbers continue to spike.

There were 20 new cases registered on Thursday, the second day in a row that such a figure was reported.

Gauci became a household name during the height of the pandemic because of her popular daily briefings. Though these would initially take place at her office, they shifted online as people were urged to stay indoors.

Around mid-May, the briefings went from being held daily to three times a week before they were stopped for good on June 3, a month before all restrictions were lifted.

Since then, Gauci has not given any press conference herself and would only accompany Health Minister Chris Fearne on a few occasions.

She has joined Times of Malta’s Facebook live show, Ask Charmaine, every fortnight since July.

In the latest episode (watch below), Gauci made it clear that if the numbers continued to increase, she would be concerned.