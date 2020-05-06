Calls by three football clubs to reopen football season in July and allow training even earlier, in June, have been dismissed by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci.

In her daily briefing on Wednesday, Gauci said it was still too early to say what will happen in June, saying the authorities had to act with caution when lifting measures.

Three Premiere League clubs - Birkirkara, Gżira and Valletta - have written to the Malta Football Association suggesting footballers resume training on June 10 and games recommence on July 1.

Pressed to state whether she believed this would be possible, Gauci insisted it was still too early to discuss such dates.

"We will only be in a position to discuss lifting further measures after we have confirmed that the number of cases has remained stable," she said, iterating it was too early to comment on football games resuming.

In their letter to the MFA, seen by Times of Malta, the three clubs said they were making the suggestions "for the benefit of all".

In recent days, other countries have mulled allowing football leagues to resume as a number of measures were lifted as the number of COVID-19 cases took a downward turn.

In Malta, all open-air activities were banned in March as part of efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.