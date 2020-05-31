Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci is by far the most trusted of the public officials providing updates and information on the COVID-19 outbreak, a survey commissioned by Times of Malta has found.

The survey found that 92% of the Maltese trust Gauci to deliver reliable and accurate information on the virus and how to contain it.

Health Minister Chris Fearne, a surgeon and deputy prime minister, also scores high, with a trust rating of 82%.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, a lawyer, was significantly less trusted when it comes to giving information on the virus, with 60% saying they believed him.

Gauci, Fearne, and Abela have been addressing regular joint press conferences with updates on measures to contain the virus.

Gauci has become a household name after giving weeks of practically daily updates on the number of confirmed active, cured, and deceased coronavirus patients.

The trust figures emerge from a Times of Malta survey carried out by EMCS, an advisory and market research firm, between Monday and Friday among 495 respondents. It has a margin of error of 4.3%.

The survey is the latest in a series being conducted on behalf of Times of Malta.

A closer look at the figures shows that Gauci enjoys more than 90% trust across all age groups, with those aged 35 to 44 giving her the highest approval rating (96%).

Fearne is trusted by 85% of those aged 18 to 24, 35 to 44, and 45 to 54. His lowest trust rating, 77%, is among pensioners.

Abela, on the other hand, is least trusted by 25 to 34-year-olds (51%). His highest trust rating, 69%, is from 55 to 64-year olds.

In press conferences, Fearne has come across as the more cautious of the two leaders in the fight against coronavirus.