Charmaine Gauci provided little hope for Premier League clubs to resume their training activities before the April 11 deadline as she said that the Legal Notice remained in place and only national teams preparing for major international competitions will be given an exemption.

Earlier this week, the Malta FA met with the Premier League and the Challenge League clubs and it was agreed that they will be proposing to the health authorities to be given an exemption so that they can resume training before the April 11 deadline so that the two major championships could resume shortly after the Legal Notice will be lifted.

