Driven by Paul Galea, and in front of the biggest crowd so far this season, swedish nine-year-old Charming Soldier won Sunday’s major event at the Marsa Racetrack. This was the final of the 2022 edition of the prestigious Tazza l-Kbira competition for class Premier trotters on a long distance of 2640m.

This final, organized with the financial support of Bank of Valletta, formed part of the 20th meeting of the season consisting of eight races all for trotters.

