Research & Innovation (R&I) stands as the cornerstone of progress, shaping a world that is not only sustainable, but grows in the face of climate and energy challenges. In this era of accelerating environmental transformation, R&I becomes the guiding light, illuminating the path towards a carbon-neutral future.

Within the framework of National Energy and Climate Action Plans (NECPs), European countries are bolstering their commitment to this carbon-neutral future. The plans are the roadmap towards a cleaner, greener, and more prosperous Europe, and R&I is the engine that powers their success. It propels forward a new era of energy efficiency, renewable energy technologies, and environmental preservation, making these targets not just aspirational, but genuinely attainable.

Under the support of the EU-funded project Mediterranean Island Cleantech Innovation Ecosystem (MICIE), Cyprus and Malta are joining hands to accelerate their efforts in R&I to meet their climate and energy targets. Within this framework, the consortium invites you to participate in the discussion on boosting R&I to decarbonize the Mediterranean islands, with a special emphasis on the islands of Cyprus and Malta. The event will take place on November 28, 2023, from 8:30am till 2pm at the EIT House in Brussels.

Keynote speakers from leading European organizations will share their experiences and ideas on how Cyprus and Malta can advance R&I efforts, setting a precedent for sustainable island development. Welcome speeches will be delivered by distinguished speakers, such us Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament (pre-recorded), Dr Andy Kerr, CSO of EIT Climate-KIC (prerecorded) and Kathiana Bonello Ghio, Deputy Permanent Representative of Malta to the European Union. We have the honour to also host Christianne Egger of FEDARENE, Klaudie Mrkusova and Robert Portelli, Policy Officers at DG ENER, Erki Ani, co-founder of Beamline Accelerator, and Gianni Chianetta, chairperson of the Greening the Islands Foundation.

Join us and connect with a wide network of researchers, entrepreneurs, small-medium enterprises, start-ups, innovators, policymakers, and citizens, to collectively shape the European islands’ future. Secure your seat today at https://micieevent.eventbrite.com/.

For more information about the MICIE project, visit https://micie-project.eu/.