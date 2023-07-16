In a world that is continually evolving, one undeniable shift has been the ageing of our population. As society navigates the challenges and opportunities presented by this demographic change, the demand for skilled professionals in the fields of gerontology and geriatrics has never been greater.

In this article, we delve into the critical need of furthering studies in gerontology and geriatrics, highlighting the growing demand, critical need, personal fulfilment and interdisciplinary approach that makes these fields a pathway of significance. It’s time to embrace the ageing revolution and become part of a movement that would shape the future of care for older adults.

The statistics speak for themselves. With each passing year, the number of older adults continues to rise, presenting unique healthcare challenges and opportunities. The World Health Organisation estimates that by 2050, the global population aged 60 and above will reach two billion. This staggering figure underscores the urgency for professionals equipped with expertise in gerontology and geriatrics.

Hospitals, long-term care facilities, research institutions, and community organisations are actively seeking individuals who can provide specialised care, develop innovative solutions and shape policies that ensure the well-being of older adults.

As the ageing population grows, so does the critical need for professionals trained in gerontological and geriatric care. Unfortunately, the shortage of healthcare providers specialising in gerontology and geriatrics is evident, putting a strain on the current healthcare system.

By furthering studies in this field, one can become an invaluable asset in addressing this pressing need. Trained professionals have the power to make tangible differences in the lives of older adults, providing them with the care, support and dignity they deserve.

The field of gerontology and geriatrics is constantly evolving, making continuous learning a cornerstone of professional growth. By pursuing further studies in this field, one may open oneself to a world of ongoing research, advancements in healthcare and evolving best practices.

Gerontology and geriatrics are dynamic and multidimensional fields that transcend the boundaries of a single discipline. They encompass medicine, psychology, sociology, social work, public health, and beyond. By pursuing studies in gerontology and geriatrics, one embarks on a journey that broadens one’s perspective and equips one with a comprehensive understanding of ageing from different perspectives. This interdisciplinary approach not only enhances one’s expertise but also opens doors to a wide array of career pathways. Whether the individuals envision themselves as a gerontologist, geriatrician, geriatric health professional, researcher, social worker, policy advocate or educator, the opportunities are vast, allowing them to find their niche while contributing to the betterment of society.

Research, therefore, plays a pivotal role in advancing the field of gerontology and geriatrics. Hence, through pursuing further studies, individuals unlock opportunities to engage in groundbreaking research that can revolutionise and ameliorate and transform care for older adults.

Whether it’s investigating innovative treatments for age-related conditions, exploring the psychosocial aspects of ageing or examining the impact of policy interventions, research can drive positive change and shape the future of geriatric care. Individuals must embrace all the research opportunities available in this field, if they want to be a catalyst for progress, helping to expand knowledge and improve the lives of older adults worldwide.

In a world undergoing a profound demographic shift, the fields of gerontology and geriatrics have emerged as vital disciplines, demanding attention and action. The study of gerontology and geriatrics nurtures essential qualities of empathy and compassion within individuals.

As students delve into the intricacies of ageing, they gain insight into the unique challenges faced by older adults. This heightened awareness fosters a deep sense of empathy, enabling students to approach their work with compassion and sensitivity. Understanding the physical, cognitive and emotional changes that accompany ageing allows individuals to form meaningful connections and provide person-centred care, ensuring the dignity and well-being of older adults.

Few callings are as rewarding as those that touch the lives of others, and working in gerontology and geriatrics offers just that. The field provides a unique opportunity to forge deep connections with older adults, hearing their stories and being a source of comfort and support during their golden years. Whether the individuals choose to work directly with older adults, conduct research or influence policy, their work will leave a legacy and bring immeasurable personal satisfaction.

Furthermore, engaging in these studies prompts individuals to embark on a journey of self-reflection and personal growth. As they explore the complexities of ageing, professionals may confront their own attitudes, beliefs and fears surrounding ageing and mortality. This introspection creates an opportunity for personal transformation, challenging assumptions and fostering a greater appreciation for the inherent value of every individual, regardless of age. The process of self-reflection within the context of gerontology and geriatrics studies paves the way for personal growth, resilience and an enhanced sense of purpose.

Exciting educational opportunities in gerontology and geriatrics are on the horizon, with the Master of Gerontology and Geriatrics programme at the University of Malta set to commence in October 2023.

From exploring the physiological and psychological aspects of ageing to delving into the latest research and interventions, the programme equips individuals with the knowledge and skills needed to excel in this rapidly expanding field.

The growing demand for professionals, the critical need for specialised care, the personal fulfilment derived from meaningful work and the interdisciplinary nature of the field all point to the importance of furthering studies in gerontology and geriatrics.

Applications are already open. The programme offers a blend of theoretical knowledge, practical training and research opportunities, ensuring graduates are well prepared to tackle the complex challenges of geriatric care. Individuals joining this programme become scholars of the Faculty for Social Well-Being, with state-of-the-art facilities and a vibrant learning community that fosters collaboration, camaraderie and innovation.

By embracing this calling, individuals step into a realm where they can shape the future of care for older adults, improve the well-being of individuals and communities, and leave an indelible mark in our community.

The ageing revolution awaits, will you be part of it?

Christian Borg Xuereb is head of the Department of Gerontology and Dementia Studies at the Faculty for Social Well-being, University of Malta. He is also a registered health, academic and research psychologist with special interest in geropsychology. He is the public relations officer of the Maltese Association of Gerontology and Geriatrics (MAGG).