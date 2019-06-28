At its meeting in Brussels on June 20-21, the European Council agreed on an agenda for the EU for the forthcoming five years.

The Strategic Agenda 2019-2024 sets out the priority areas that will steer the work of the European Council and provide guidance for work programmes within other EU institutions.

During the discussions leading to the adoption of the new agenda, Malta contributed substantially to ensure that the EU’s future actions would be undertaken according to a set of priorities that consolidate what has already been achieved. And that those actions would provide an effective way to respond to the opportunities and challenges of the future, without infringing on the legitimate national interests of the Member States.

It is therefore not surprising that the priorities chosen by the Labour government in pursuit of Malta’s national objectives merge with the main pillars of the new EU strategic agenda. The driving forces behind both Malta’s and the EU’s priorities are the need for innovation, social inclusion and updating all aspects of infrastructure.

The strategic agenda for 2019-2024 focuses on four priorities: protecting citizens and freedoms, developing a strong and vibrant economic base, building a climate-neutral, green, fair and social Europe, and promoting European interests and values on the global stage.

The first includes priorities that guarantee the freedom and safety of citizens. In today’s complex and unsettled international environment, also characterised by rapid change, the protection of citizens from existing and emerging threats calls for action in various fields.

Foremost among these is ensuring the integrity and security of our territory through the effective control of external borders. The strategic agenda outlines the various steps necessary to ensure the correct functioning of Schengen.

The driving forces behind both Malta’s and the EU’s priorities are the need for innovation, social inclusion and updating all aspects of infrastructure

A key priority, both for the EU and Malta, is meeting the challenge of irregular migration. The new EU strategic agenda sets clear guidelines for the Member States and the institutions in order to develop a fully functioning comprehensive migration policy. This includes deepening cooperation with countries of origin and transit to prevent illegal migration, combat human trafficking and ensure effective returns.

The strategic agenda stresses the need for an early agreement among the Member States on an effective migration and asylum policy. Similar emphasis is given to the urgent need to reach consensus on the reform of the Dublin Regulation, based on a balance of responsibility and solidarity when dealing with persons disembarked following search and rescue operations.

The second group of priorities aims to develop a sound economic base, which is crucial for Europe’s competitiveness, ability to create jobs and prosperity. In this respect, Malta can offer a blueprint.

Successive European semester reports have recommended Malta’s successful socio-economic reforms which have led to sustained economic growth and consistently low unemployment rates. Indeed, according to the Commission’s winter 2019 economic forecast, Malta’s economy is projected to grow fastest in the EU at 5.2 per cent this year and 6.4 per cent next year, much higher than the 1.3 per cent growth forecast for the eurozone.

The new strategic agenda focuses on deepening the economic and monetary union by completing the banking and capital markets union, strengthening the role of the euro, and strengthening cohesion in the EU.

The agenda also proposes that the EU should work on all aspects of the digital revolution and artificial intelligence, including infrastructure, connectivity, services, data, regulation and investment. The EU should also aim to reduce the fragmentation of European research, development and innovation.

Most of these EU priorities converge with those of the Maltese government, which has already taken various initiatives to remain at the forefront of the digital revolution, artificial intelligence applications and other new technologies. Our economy stands to benefit from further work at the EU level within these areas.

The new EU strategic agenda also aims to develop a climate-neutral, green, fair and social Europe. There is strong commitment from the EU institutions to step up actions to manage climate change, which is recognised as an existential threat.

The priorities in this area include: ensuring that EU policies are consistent with the Paris Agreement, accelerating the transition to renewable energy, increasing energy efficiency, improving the quality of air and waters and promoting sustainable agriculture.

There is also much on the need to invest in mobility solutions for the future.

The new strategic agenda recognises the danger that the embrace of technological evolution and globalisation may leave some behind. There is much concern about an emerging divide between skilled high-income earners and low-wage service providers. The strategic agenda tackles social issues within this context and insists on the priority of the implementation of the European pillar of social rights at EU and Member State level.

This implies adequate social protection, inclusive labour markets, a high level of consumer protection and food standards, and good access to healthcare.

The fourth priority aims to promote Europe’s global status. A top priority is to remain the driving force behind multilateralism and the global, rules-based international order, by supporting the UN and key multilateral organisations.

The EU also aims to use its soft power to influence and lead the response to global challenges, particularly by promoting sustainable development and the implementation of the UN 2030 agenda.

The Labour government has already successfully implemented most of the policies proposed, especially in the areas of economy, innovation and new technologies, and the provision of safety nets for the vulnerable sectors of society.

The new agenda should be adopted and implemented with conviction by all Member States. It is the only way forward towards charting a successful future for the Union, that is, a competitive Union with real socio-economics for all its citizens.

EU priorities

The EU’s strategic agenda for the next five years:

• Protecting citizens and freedoms.

• Developing a strong and vibrant economic base.

• Building a climate-neutral, green, fair and social Europe.

• Promoting European interests and values on the global stage.

Edward Zammit Lewis, MP is chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Foreign and European Affairs.