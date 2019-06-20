We all long to live ‘the good life’ but what does this entail in today’s materialist culture? And how does social media affect our identity and desires?

US contemporary artist Sara Cwynar tries to find the answers to these questions through an exhibition currently running at Blitz, in Valletta.

“Sara investigates the ‘behind the scenes’ of the production of the so-called ‘good life’, or what we long for,” Blitz curator Sara Dolfi Agostini says.

“She tackles concepts such as truth and self-determination in our social media landscape and ultimately points her finger at the political and social impact of the things we live with, whether it is a particular shade of lipstick, a shiny smartphone or the trendiest pair of training shoes,” she adds.

Before turning to contemporary art, Ms Cwynar was directly involved in the media industry. She worked for three years as a graphic designer at the New York Times, an experience that helped her understand how image-culture works today.

Armor (Sebastian Schmid, Harnash, 1550-60. Kat. Nr. 139), chromogenic print, 2017. Photos: Elisa Von Brockdorff

“Being hands-on revealed to her the heavy presence of cliché in our tools of communication, as well as the limits of popular claims that the internet is free,” Ms Dolfi Agostini notes.

Another myth Ms Cwynar debunked, according to the curator, is that social media or live coverage induced a “democratic element” in the relationship between producers and consumers of visual knowledge and information.

“Everything we are subjected to is always packaged or manipulated for a specific purpose. What I find interesting in Sara’s work is that her experience did not lead her to nihilism but rather to a very original way of reconnecting the world to its representation,” Ms Dolfi Agostini notes.

The exhibition may be considered a survey of the artist’s practice since 2013.

Through photography, collage and film, Ms Cwynar toggles bet­ween different epochs and aesthe­tics, revealing how the quest for the good life has been driven by evolving ideals, values and taste, yet always remained grounded in the conventionality and predictable comforts of a materialist society.

Tracy (Gold Circle), 2017, dye sublimation print on aluminium.

“In other words, all we want and pursue hasn’t changed, it is just reformulated by a mix of techno­logy and algorithms,” Ms Dolfi Agostini points out.

However, she remarks that since capitalism in a globalised world harvests the cheap and disposable, our commodity imageries have lost a lot of the vision and originality that informed their conception, often becoming “idealised versions of the past”.

“It has become too easy and forgettable to create and produce. This is why at the core of Cwynar’s research are key themes like obsolescence and kitsch,” the curator notes.

Ms Dolfi Agostini also refers to Ms Cwynar’s models, saying that at a time when superficial appearance rules, her models are not sexualised or photoshopped, nor do they try to flirt with the viewer like in most advertisements and fashion shots.

“They are dressed in their normal clothes, their pose is not natural and their gaze resists any attempt at objectifying their bodies,” she says.

A detail of Rococo Base, pigment print, 2018.

The curator and Blitz director Alexandra Pace always try to host projects that have the potential to resonate with Malta’s history, culture and social landscape as well as the challenges of present times.

“The question of how people represent themselves here is extremely relevant, because basically the entire country communicates and shares information through Facebook, much more than in other places I have lived such as the US or Italy,” Ms Dolfi Agostini says.

“Also, Malta is experiencing the fastest economic growth in the EU, with effects on culture, architecture, public space and the social fabric of its community. We believe Cwynar’s talent to address identity and desire in our materialist culture will encourage our visitors to explore how the objects, pictures and visual media strategies in our environment here shape who we are and infiltrate our consciousness,” she concludes.

The Good Life runs at Blitz, 68, St Lucy Street, Valletta, until September 20.

The gallery is open from Tuesday to Friday from 1 to 6pm and on Saturdays from 10am until 1pm. It is closed on Sundays, Mondays and public holidays. For more information, visit https://thisisblitz.com/

Four prints of Sara Cwynar’s first series Flat Death (2013-2014), displayed as a film strip or contact sheet. The artist here delves into the way photography has revolutionised our relationship to the physical world to the point of altering our sense of reality.