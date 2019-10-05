Promoting Maltese history, culture and beautiful scenery through music, with a deejay exhibition at sunset is the concept of Chasing Sunsets, a brand new list of exhibition events that are streamed live on social media, created earlier this year by Maltese international DJ Tenishia.

Following his first live stream, on top of Fort St Angelo last June, this week Joven (Tenishia) took a short trip to Comino to perform a solo set on the roof of the Santa Marija Tower. The DJ teamed up with local streaming platform ‘Let’s Get live’ who professionally captured the beauty of the surroundings at sunset through their multiple cameras and drone while Tenishia solely performed for a whole hour.

The stream was broadcast on the Tenishia official Facebook page and reached over 310,000 people from all over the world in less than 48 hours.

Over the years, Tenishia became an automatic ambassador for the Maltese islands, becoming a flag-bearer in faraway countries such as China, Japan and Argentina.

Chasing Sunsets came about as he noticed that most of his fans he met during his travels had no idea that Malta even existed.

The next Chasing Sunset will be happening at the Mdina Ditch, overlooking Ta’ Qali tomorrow between 2 and 11pm. Tickets may be obtained at www.ticketarena.com.mt/.

www.tenishia.com/chasingsunsets