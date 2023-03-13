The online casino industry has always paid close attention to developments in Artificial Intelligence, with AI already implemented in many functions across gambling products.

Interestingly, different online casino industry experts believe that we are only scratching the surface of machine learning's potential to revolutionise the way the industry operates in the future.

This means there is a lot more waiting for us and everyone who has seen the hype around ChatGPT in recent months might understand why AI continues to be a hot topic more than ever before.

Chat bots are constantly being developed to provide a better-tailored customer experience because “machines learn faster than humans”. While it is true that chat boxes are sometimes very annoying, ChatGPT is expected to make a real difference — even for online casinos. Here is how AI is changing the way we play online.

What is ChatGPT?

Implementing AI is basically done with the most important objective to make players benefit from a better gambling experience, with operators being able to attract even more customers. Chatbots, which are best described as computer programmes that engage in virtual conversations with customers in online interactions, are used because they are a lot less expensive than hiring real, human customer service employees.

In order to do so, Natural Learning Processing (NLP) is used. This is an advanced technique used by AI to learn and extract information from people's spoken and written words by making use of algorithms.

Chat bots such as GPT are powered by immense amounts of data and computing techniques to make their own predictions by stringing words together in a meaningful and logical way. They not only tap into a large amount of vocabulary, data, and other information, but they also understand the specific words in their context.

This helps them mimic speech patterns while dispatching an encyclopaedic knowledge. The chatbot is said to have a language-based model that the developer reworks and fine-tunes for human interaction in a conversational manner.

ChatGPT is also a simulated chatbot that was initially developed for customer service although people have started to use it for various other activities too. These now range from writing essays to drafting business plans to generating code. The idea behind the inclusion of “Chat” in the name is to emphasise the tool’s ability to primarily engage in text-based interaction with users of the model. The outcome and interaction is considered as similar to the way a human would engage in a conversation via a chat interface.

How it is changing the way we play

Artificial Intelligence and ChatGPT in particular will play a more important role in the field of online casinos where it is already changing the way we play. Here are some of the examples of how ChatGPT will affect the way we play:

Fraud detection: Artificial Intelligence can use productive models to map possible fraudulent gambling activity and compare real-life transactions with these models. AI is known to be a lot more effective than humans at detecting fraud using cards or casino transactions saving a lot of time and effort whilst the process is performed a lot more accurately. Although significantly less widespread than a decade ago, online casino fraud is still a threat which is why close monitoring is important. Artificial Intelligence is playing an important role in reducing the dangers of casino fraud. Additionally, it is also applied to prevent players from cheating on online platforms. With the integration of AI it is possible to gather data about a player's gambling habits. This makes it possible to detect and flag players who are manipulative. Creation of games: AI has found its way to the online casino industry as well in the field of game creation. With the help of AI and NLP, game studios could create unique game experiences that are adapted to the preferences of each individual player. ChatGPT can analyse a player’s in-game behaviour and preferences and generate tailor made content. This could be content that is specifically designed for a group of players or even for one single user. This could include new missions, symbols, characters, or even entire playing fields. Game creation via ChatGPT can especially be interesting to meet the needs of high rollers. Maximising the game experience: ChatGPT can also be used to improve the overall gaming experience by analysing player behaviour and making real-time adjustments to the game. An AI-powered system could make adjustments to the game based on the preferences of players of a certain online casino or region. Essentially, applying AI could make it easier (or harder) for the player to book progress depending on their skill level. Whatever the exact goals, the idea is always to maximise the game experience. Whilst game developers usually take reviews, feedback by players, and feedback by casinos into account, working with AI can provide a shortcut. Loyalty programmes: Online casinos can tailor their loyalty programmes to suit the individual needs and preferences of players who are part of the programme. This is possible thanks to the vast amounts of data that machines can collect on each player. Loyalty programmes are part of the relationship between a casino and their players making it easier for them to read how a player behaves as they move their way up in the loyalty programme. The longer the relationship, the higher the loyalty status, and the more analysis can be performed. Bonuses: Casino websites can do the same for their overall bonus package that is meant for both attracting new customers and retaining existing players. Through individual needs and preferences and thanks to the vast amounts of data that machines can collect on each customer. Knowing what customers like when it comes to rewards is an effective business strategy because it encourages customers to come back and play more. As bonuses are normally tied to real money deposits it can be a very powerful tool for the casino to grow. Working with ChatGPT can be a way to compare casinos and use this to their advantage. Responsible play: Responsible gambling remains an important issue and it is becoming more important everyday. As not adhering to an effective responsible gambling strategy can also turn out to be an operational risk for the online casino industry it is crucial to keep up with today’s standards. Artificial intelligence is one way to do this as implementing ChatGPT in player’s accounts can make sure that not only customer data and documents can be scanned to prevent underage gamblers, it can also be used as a way to interact with customers. Player’s should always be aware of the risks of gambling and the time and money spent on it. Although most casinos take measures to do this, ChatGPT can also contribute to this. Odds: Computer based technology already assists online casinos and bookmakers in calculating their odds and therefore maintaining the house edge at all times. This is done for both casino games and sports betting products, but it is also one of the most complex activities that needs to be performed continuously to facilitate the latest numbers of online play. With the right implementation, AI can analyse thousands of statistics in just a matter of seconds and extract the appropriate odds. This will help betting providers save a lot of time.

Conclusion

As in any industry or niche, online casinos must constantly keep up with the trends and innovate to prevent falling behind. Technology is crucial for the online betting industry as it highly depends on it in order to grow.

Most operators are only active in the online industry, stressing the importance of developments on the internet for the growth of their business. This is why AI and machine learning is already used for the development of their services and all the products that are part of this.

With the widespread adoption of ChatGPT, AI will allow online operators to implement appropriate strategies in response to changing preferences and demands amongst gaming enthusiasts. While human researchers can also do this and are sometimes required to make the difference, it is more expensive and takes more time.

The online casino industry is a fast-moving industry and ChatGPT is already changing the way we play. If major casino operators want to keep growing, they will need to turn to AI.

Disclaimer: Play responsibly. Players must be over 18. For help visit www.gamcare.org.uk.