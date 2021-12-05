Chaud Devant and Balzac De L’Iton won Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack.

These were semi-finals from the Prix De Vincennes championship for French trotters registered in class Premier on a long distance of 2640m.

These races formed part of the 43rd meeting of the season made up of eleven races all for trotters. From these semi-finals, 12 horses made it to the final stage.

Eleven trotters lined up for the first semi-final. Chaud Devant (Noel Baldacchino) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Barrio Josselyn (Anton Cassar) and Vertige De Chenu (Charles Camilleri).

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta