Chaud Devant and Balzac De L’Iton won Sunday’s major events at the Marsa Racetrack.
These were semi-finals from the Prix De Vincennes championship for French trotters registered in class Premier on a long distance of 2640m.
These races formed part of the 43rd meeting of the season made up of eleven races all for trotters. From these semi-finals, 12 horses made it to the final stage.
Eleven trotters lined up for the first semi-final. Chaud Devant (Noel Baldacchino) was the fastest horse at first, opening a small lead from Barrio Josselyn (Anton Cassar) and Vertige De Chenu (Charles Camilleri).
Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us