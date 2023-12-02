The popular mobile banking app Revolut is now being used for a completely different reason by some people – to message their lovers behind their partners’ backs.

Revolut allows users to transfer funds, buy cryptocurrency and set up saving accounts.

Introduced in November 2022, Revolut provides a messenger service for customers to chat and request funds from other customers. All chat messages have end-to-end encryption and customers can send gifs and stickers to each other.

While people who are suspicious of their partner’s fidelity are more inclined to check their Instagram or Facebook messages, they would not consider checking banking service apps.

“People do not think that their partner would be speaking to someone on an app used for banking,” therapist and lead clinician at Sex Clinic Malta Matthew Bartolo said.

In the new digital age, infidelity comes in different forms, as social media and dating apps allow people from all over the world to connect and communicate with others. Through the use of private messaging features on apps, people can cheat on their partners.

“If a person wants to hide something, they will find all ways to do so. I have had previous clients who would download apps in different languages or even change the name of the person they are having an affair with on their phone so that their partner would not suspect anything.”

A 'digital record' of infidelity

In a national study conducted by Sagalytics and Sex Clinic Malta earlier this year, one in 10 people admit to cheating on their partner at some point in their life. When asked if they ever had sexual contact with another person when they were in a relationship with someone else, 11.6 per cent of respondents said they did.

There are couples who grow stronger after infidelity, which is possible if both are willing to work at it

According to the research, three out of 10 men admitted they sometimes wish to have an affair with a person who is not their partner. Bartolo said it is more difficult today to cheat as there is a “digital record” of wherever the person has been or what they have been doing.

“In the past, if you travel to meet someone behind your partners back, there was no Google locations or bank transfers of what you spent,” he said.

“Having said that, today it is much easier to communicate and keep in touch with people. If someone wanted to speak to their ex, they do not have to meet them for a coffee but simply send them a message.”

What are the emotions a cheater experiences?

“Cheating partners talk about the pressure they feel about living a double life,” he said.

He said they find a way to justify what they are doing by magnifying faults in their partner and pushing their partner to be more distant or aggressive.

“On the other hand, the partner who is betrayed has doubts about the genuinity of the whole relationship. Doubting every ‘I love you’ and all other positive moments. Most go through a period of inner conflict because love does not just stop because you found out that your partner cheated on you.”

He said some individuals want to give their partner a second chance while others can never trust them again and the experience could have lasting effects on their perception of future relationships.

He said he has worked with couples who have experienced infidelity and all react in different ways.

“There are couples who grow stronger after infidelity, which is possible if both are willing to work at it. Some choose to forgive and stay, others forgive and let go of the relationship. Others never forgive but stay and I think the latter only damages the relationship and both individuals in it.”