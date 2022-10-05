Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, an ally of President Vladimir Putin, said Wednesday he was granted a top rank in Russia's army, just as Moscow's forces suffer a series of defeats in Ukraine.

The 46-year-old Chechen leader -- one of the most outspoken voices in Russia backing Putin's Ukraine offensive -- said it was a "huge honour" for him.

Kadyrov, a former warlord who rules Chechnya with widespread violations of human rights, said Putin had "personally" informed him of the decision.

"The President of Russia awarded me the rank of colonel general," Kadyrov said on Telegram. "This is a promotion for me."

The rank of colonel general is the third highest command rank in the Russian military hierarchy.

Kadyrov's appointment to the rank came as the Ukrainian army pushed back Moscow's forces in areas that the Kremlin proclaimed to be "Russian forever."

The Chechen leader said he would do "everything to end the special military operation quickly" -- using the Kremlin's term for its Ukraine campaign.

Chechen units -- including Kadyrov's own militia with a sinister reputation, the "Kadyrovtsi" -- are fighting alongside regular Russian forces in Ukraine.

Kadyrov has thrown his full backing behind Putin's campaign, regularly calling for the most drastic tactics to be used in Ukraine.

This week he called on Moscow to use low-yield nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Russian troops were forced to retreat from the town of Lyman.

He then said he was sending three of his teenage sons -- aged 14,15 and 16 -- to the front.