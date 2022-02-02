Sport is a winner on so many levels. For those who play it, sports fuels a sense of discipline and achievement – and for those who follow sports, they feel a sense that they belong; that they are part of something bigger. Sports is about an ongoing cycle of joy and perseverance.

And the world of sports continues to reinvent itself, marching with and ahead of its time.

The latest development in sports is virtual games – which have taken the world by the proverbial storm. A combination of sports and online gaming, virtual sports are a derivation of fantasy sports but are inspired by real sporting events.

Virtual sports add to the excitement and entertainment of sports – without some of the hurdles.

Virtual sports combines the variety of sports – including virtual football, greyhound racing, horse racing and more – but makes being a spectator even more easy. So for instance, there is the great choice of sports and the realistically designed graphics and simulations, which are all rendered using the latest software and technology and inspired by real-life sports – but spectators do not need to wait for a particular time, like with real-life sports.

Instead, virtual games are available all the time, around the clock. So spectators can follow virtual games – and wager on them – any time they have some time available for entertainment. Also, one doesn’t need an extensive knowledge of a particular sport – in fact, virtual sports stretches the boundaries of reality and can, for instance, field players who in real life play for rival teams, in the same team.

Moreover, the fact that virtual games have one foot in the gaming arena and the other in the sports arena, it attracts a variety of spectators, from the videogame generation to the gaming audience and the real-life sports enthusiasts.

