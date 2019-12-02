At NetBet Sport, fans who enjoy placing bets have everything to play for: interesting winnings, flexible gaming and a secure, reliable and regulated platform.

From football, motorsport and tennis to basketball, horse racing, snooker and winter sports, there is something for all gamers at NetBet Sport, an online bookmaker specialising in sports betting. Leagues include all the major ones – and if Europe’s leagues are not enough, players can also bet on the MLS, Chinese Super League and South American football as well as international fixtures.

Playing is simple. Before placing a bet, players can check the odds, so that, based on the probability of a sporting result, they can check how much they can win from their bet. For tips and the latest news, players can also follow NetBet on Facebook and Twitter, where posts can help players on what bets to place and what to bet on. Then, once a bet is placed, all payers need to do is wait for the results to come in. Players can also bet live, with NetBet’s in-play markets and live betting.

Where NetBet Sport differs is the number of promotions on offer – including the popular Golden Goal promotion, where players can win big cash jackpots. There is also the cash out feature. Say a player is backing a team to win one-nil, and one of the players is sent off. Is it a good idea to cross fingers and hope the team still wins – or should you cash out on your winnings? NetBet Sport enables players to do just that.

Players can also personalise their experience with Bet Maker, a powerful personalisation tool that allows players to include same-event selections in an accumulator. There is also the Add2Bet feature, which allows new selections to be added to an existing open bet, and the SnapBet function, which enables players to adjust their stake if they think a goal will be scored in the next 30 seconds.

NetBet also welcomes new players – from various nationalities, as the website is available in nine languages – with betting offers, including free bets and spins. To avail of these offers, players will need to register with NetBet, deposit and place a qualifying.

Disclaimer: NetBet website is owned and operated by NetBet Enterprises Ltd., 209, Marina Street, Pieta PTA 9041, Malta licence No. MGA/B2C/126/2006, issued on August 1, 2018. Licensed and regulated by the Malta Gaming Authority. Please note that some of our games are licensed and regulated in the following jurisdictions: Alderney, Belgium, Curaçao and Gibraltar. Access to online money game sites is forbidden under some national laws. It is the responsibility of each individual player to ensure they are acting within the law when accessing the NetBet site. Gambling carries financial risk and a risk of dependency. Play responsibly.

Find out more at http://gambleaware.co.uk/ or http://www.gamcare.org.uk/