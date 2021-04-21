British newspapers hailed a “defeat over greed” and a victory for fans on Wednesday after all six English clubs withdrew from the European Super League, leaving the controversial project in tatters.

The Super League promised annual games between the world’s richest clubs, which were guaranteed a spot each year and stood to earn billions of dollars.

But after a storm of condemnation from outraged fans and legal threats from football authorities, the breakaway league’s “dirty dozen” were reduced to six as the English clubs pulled out.

In Britain the Super League garnered ironic praise from the press for having done the impossible: uniting fans, players, politicians, and even members of the royal family in condemnation.

