A chef who allegedly stole cash from his employer’s restaurant was granted bail under strict conditions after the court heard that he was about to embark on a drug rehabilitation program.

Llewwlyn Xerri, a 26-year-old Qormi resident, was escorted to court on Tuesday after being arrested as the suspect behind the theft, which took place earlier this month.

CCTV footage at the Gżira restaurant pointed in the direction of the accused as the suspect behind the €1,200 in cash that went missing.

The accused pleaded not guilty to aggravated theft as well as to breaching a probation order handed down in May.

His lawyer, Ishmael Psaila, requested bail, explaining that the accused was waiting to be admitted to a drug rehabilitation program.

Prosecuting Inspector Jonathan Ransley told the court that the accused’s girlfriend had also spoken to him about this.

The prosecution would not object to bail as long as the court imposed strict conditions, including twice-daily signing of the bail book and an order to head straight home after work.

After hearing submissions, the court, presided over by magistrate Noel Bartolo, upheld the request against a deposit of €1,500, a personal guarantee €4,000, twice daily signing of the bail book and a curfew between 10pm and 7am.