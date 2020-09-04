Chelsea took their summer spending spree to nearly £200 million with the signing of German international Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year deal on Friday.

Havertz's arrival at Stamford Bridge for a reported £71 million ($94 million) is the Blues' latest statement of intent as they seek to cut the gap on Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.

