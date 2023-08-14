Chelsea have agreed a British record transfer fee of £115 million ($146 million, 133 million euros) for Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, according to media reports on Monday.

The 21-year-old Ecuador international had also been a target for Premier League rivals Liverpool, who on Friday agreed a reported record £110 million fee with Brighton.

But it became clear over the weekend that Caicedo preferred a move to Chelsea and will join the west London club on an eight-year contract, according to the reports.

