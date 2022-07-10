Raheem Sterling looks set to be the first major signing of the Todd Boehly era at Chelsea as according to media reports on Sunday they have agreed a fee with Manchester City.

Sky says the England international forward will cost £47.5 million ($57.1 million) whilst the BBC believe it is worth up to £50m including add-ons.

New Chelsea chairman Boehly has thrust himself to the fore of transfer negotiations with the American also acting as interim sporting director in the post Roman Abramovich era.

Sterling’s signing will endorse Boehly’s high-profile involvement as both Barcelona and Real Madrid were believed to be keen to buy him.

Sterling, 27, has already reportedly agreed personal terms and subject to a medical will sign a five-year contract with the option of a further year.

