Chelsea cruised into the semi-finals of the women’s Champions League on Wednesday after brushing aside Wolfsburg 3-0 to make the last four 5-1 on aggregate, while Barcelona got past Manchester City 4-2 thanks to a three-goal first-leg lead.
Pernille Harder gave Chelsea the lead against her former team in Budapest — where both legs were played — with a 27th-minute penalty and four minutes later Sam Kerr effectively put the tie out of the Germans’ reach.
Fran Kirby made it a perfect afternoon for the Blues with nine minutes left, completing an impressive display against last year’s finalists.
