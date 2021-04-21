Chelsea moved into the Premier League’s top four after a 0-0 draw against Brighton on Tuesday, but the result was completely overshadowed by the club’s role in derailing the controversial European Super League.

Just before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, it was widely reported that Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich had decided to withdraw from the controversial breakaway plan.

While there was no official confirmation from the club, the Blues are understood to be preparing documents to formally quit the tournament.

Manchester City became the first team to officially pull out, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid also reportedly set to withdraw.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, Real Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan are the remaining founder members of a Super League that now looks certain to crumble before a match is ever played.

Against that dramatic backdrop, Chelsea produced a flat performance, although the draw saw Thomas Tuchel’s side move into fourth place above West Ham on goal difference.

