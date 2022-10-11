Chelsea took a big step towards the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at AC Milan which took them top of Group E.

Graham Potter’s side took control at a packed San Siro against a Milan team who had to play most of the match with 10 men after Fikayo Tomori was controversially handed an early straight red card.

The clash was turned on its head in the 18th minute when former Blues man Tomori was sent off for pulling back Mason Mount in the area.

Italy midfielder Jorginho slotted home the resulting penalty and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cool finish 11 minutes before the break ended Milan’s resistance and put Chelsea one point ahead of Salzburg at the head of the group.

Two straight defeats to Chelsea leave Milan third but they still have more than a fighting chance of making the knockout stages for the first time since the 2013-14 season.

Stefano Pioli’s side are ony two points away from the qualification places and a trip to Dinamo Zagreb and the visit of Salzburg will decide their fate in the competition.

An already scrappy, bad-tempered affair exploded when referee Daniel Siebert dismissed Tomori and gave a penalty to Chelsea after the England defender pulled back Mount who had been brilliantly put through by Reece James.

Tomori could barely believe his eyes when he was sent off and both Mount and Olivier Giroud were booked in the shoving that followed amid deafening jeers from the home supporters.

