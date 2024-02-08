Chelsea eased the spotlight on manager Mauricio Pochettino with a dominant 3-1 win at Aston Villa to reach the FA Cup fifth round on Wednesday, as Nottingham Forest set up a clash against Manchester United.

Conor Gallagher, Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez struck for the Blues at Villa Park to banish memories of a 4-2 home defeat to Wolves on Sunday.

Chelsea were booed off by a disgruntled home support at the weekend as Wolves’ rout followed a 4-1 thrashing at Liverpool a week ago.

With Pochettino’s men languishing in 11th in the Premier League, an early FA Cup exit would have further ramped up the pressure on the Argentine.

Pochettino insisted on Tuesday he would not lose his hair over the stress of the job and was rewarded for some bold calls with his team selection.

