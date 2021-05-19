Chelsea are on course to qualify for the Champions League after a crucial 2-1 win against top-four rivals Leicester, while Brighton staged a superb fightback to beat champions Manchester City as fans returned to the Premier League on Tuesday.

Supporters have been allowed back into Premier League matches this week for the first time since December following the UK’s easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Around 8,000 fans were at Stamford Bridge as Chelsea moved into the third place at Leicester’s expense, while 7,900 saw Brighton’s dramatic 3-2 victory against City.

There were 10,000 United fans at Old Trafford for their 1-1 draw with relegated Fulham and 8,000 at Southampton for their 2-0 defeat against Leeds.

