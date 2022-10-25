Chelsea qualified for the last 16 of the Champions League as Kai Havertz’s sumptuous strike earned a 2-1 win away to Salzburg.

Victory extended the Blues’ unbeaten run under new manager Graham Potter to nine games as they moved four points above the Austrian champions at the top of Group E.

Anything other than a victory for Dinamo Zagreb over AC Milan later on Tuesday will also guarantee top spot in the group for the 2021 European champions.

Chelsea’s bright start under Potter has been undermined by failing to turn their approach play into goals and that was the case once more in a dominant first 45 minutes.

Salzburg had not suffered defeat in their first four Champions League games of the season, but were grateful to goalkeeper Philipp Kohn for keeping the score down before the break.

