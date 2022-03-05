Chelsea boost top-four bid, Leeds beaten in Marsch’s first game

Chelsea ignored the drama over Roman Abramovich’s decision to sell the club as Kai Havertz inspired a 4-0 rout of Premier League strugglers Burnley, while Leeds manager Jesse Marsch suffered a 1-0 defeat at Leicester in his first game on Saturday.

All Premier League captains were wearing armbands in Ukraine colours this weekend and clubs held a minute’s applause in a show of solidarity with the country following Russia’s invasion.

The war has indirectly taken a major toll on Chelsea, with Russian oligarch Abramovich putting the club up for sale amid fears he may be sanctioned by the British government for his alleged links with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abramovich’s vast investment delivered 19 major trophies in his 19-year reign, including the Champions League and Club World Cup under current boss Thomas Tuchel.

