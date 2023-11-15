Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has been appointed as the new head coach of the United States in a record deal that will make her the world’s highest-paid women’s football coach, the United States Soccer Federation said Tuesday.

Hayes, 47, revealed earlier this month she plans to leave Chelsea at the end of the season after a trophy-laden spell in charge of the English club.

“This is a huge honor to be given the opportunity to coach the most incredible team in world football history,” Hayes said in a USSF statement confirming her appointment.

US Soccer did not divulge details of Hayes’ contract, but said she would become the “highest paid women’s soccer coach in the world”.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com