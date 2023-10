Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has called for the VAR system to be simplified, saying he “trusts the car but the driver is the problem” following the costly Liverpool goal blunder.

Liverpool were wrongly denied an opening goal in their 2-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend due to an error by VAR operator Darren England.

Luis Diaz’s strike was given offside by the on-pitch officials, but England mistakenly thought they had made an onside call.

More details on SportsDesk.