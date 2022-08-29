Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is looking to bring in more fresh recruits before the transfer widow closes later this week.

Wesley Fofana has been linked with a £70 million move from Leicester to Chelsea, with the Frenchman having missed the Blues’ 2-1 win over the Foxes on Saturday, as well as Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Chelsea are still pushing hard to complete a deal to bring Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Stamford Bridge from Barcelona, while also pressing for Everton’s Anthony Gordon.

