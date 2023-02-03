Chelsea’s wait for a return on a world-record investment in the transfer market goes on as the Blues were held 0-0 at home by Fulham on Friday.

Enzo Fernandez made his Chelsea debut after becoming the most expensive player in British football history with a £107 million move ($132 million) from Benfica on transfer deadline day.

Mykhailo Mudryk was also given his Stamford Bridge bow, while Noni Madueke and David Datro Fofana came off the bench for their Premier League debuts.

Chelsea’s record investment of over £300 million in the January window took the total spend on new players in their first season under new ownership to over half a billion.

Co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali were in attendance, but will not have been impressed as another chance to close on the top four slipped by.

Graham Potter’s men sit ninth in the table, still nine points adrift of the Champions League places.

